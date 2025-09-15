Join us for an evening filled with exceptional cuisine and beverages in the heart of the city. This open-air community celebration is the perfect way to experience the city’s vibrant culinary scene in a truly unique setting.

You can purchase tickets directly from the restaurant or food truck for their prix-fixe offering and you will be seated in that restaurant’s section. They offer a wide variety of cuisines designed to not only appeal to your taste buds, but also to a variety of budgets. The pricing is all-inclusive: gratuity and taxes are included.