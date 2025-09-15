Dinner Du Nord returns Thursday, September 10th, 2026
TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT
Choose the cuisine that fits your style.
Join us for an evening filled with exceptional cuisine and beverages in the heart of the city. This open-air community celebration is the perfect way to experience the city’s vibrant culinary scene in a truly unique setting.
You can purchase tickets directly from the restaurant or food truck for their prix-fixe offering and you will be seated in that restaurant’s section. They offer a wide variety of cuisines designed to not only appeal to your taste buds, but also to a variety of budgets. The pricing is all-inclusive: gratuity and taxes are included.